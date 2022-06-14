Advertise
Suspect wanted after javelina wounded by arrow

(AZ Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1,500 in reward money in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for hurting a javelina recently.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the javelina had been injured with an arrow to the face. The javelina was seen Sunday and Monday near East Horizon Circle and has since been euthanized.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-352-0700 and reference case number 22-001737. Anonymous tips can be accepted.

