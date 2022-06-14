Troopers searching for hit-and-run involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding a sedan involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Sunday, June 12.

State troopers say a dark colored sedan and a motorcycle collided around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 at Prince Road in Tucson.

Both drivers had reportedly tried to change lanes at the same time before the wreck, authorities say, when the motorcycle hit the right rear quarter panel of the sedan.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sedan’s driver allegedly continued west without stopping.

The sedan would have damage to the right rear quarter and possibly the right bumper.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the DPS tip line at 602-644-5805.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.