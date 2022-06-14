Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on east side

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, June 12.

Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of East Pima Street after a shooting was reported in the area.

Once officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Carl Wynegar lying on the sidewalk, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police treated him at the scene until fire medics arrived and took over. Wynegar was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities spoke to two other men who said they were involved in the shooting and had called 911. Both men were detained and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives learned that Wynegar and two other men, all of whom lived at the complex, had gotten into an argument that escalated before shots were fired.

As of Monday, police had made no arrests. Detectives plan to turn their findings over to Pima County prosecutors for further review.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex
‘We don’t feel safe anymore’: March For Our Lives Rally in Tucson
I-10 westbound partially reopens near Miracle Mile due to crash
Police investigate near East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road where a pedestrian was hit in...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies days after hit by vehicle in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, are facing child abuse charges after...
Mother, grandmother charged after child’s death in March
FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team
The Contreras fire has burned nearly 600 acres.
Contreras Fire burning east of Sells