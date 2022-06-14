Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, June 12.

Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of East Pima Street after a shooting was reported in the area.

Once officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Carl Wynegar lying on the sidewalk, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police treated him at the scene until fire medics arrived and took over. Wynegar was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities spoke to two other men who said they were involved in the shooting and had called 911. Both men were detained and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives learned that Wynegar and two other men, all of whom lived at the complex, had gotten into an argument that escalated before shots were fired.

As of Monday, police had made no arrests. Detectives plan to turn their findings over to Pima County prosecutors for further review.

