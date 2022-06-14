Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Rescuers save woman, her dog stranded in canal for 18 hours

Caught on camera: A woman and her dog were rescued from a canal in Arizona. (Source: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Yuma County Sheriff’s Office) - If you have a dog, you know how special that bond can be, and you’ll understand why a woman in Arizona jumped into a canal to save her pup.

It happened in Yuma last week, and video from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office captured crews rescuing the two from the water.

Police said the woman was out near the Yuma Main Canal. She was letting her dog run around when she realized her pup had gotten into the water but couldn’t get out.

According to officials, she went in after the dog, but they both got stuck for 18 hours. Luckily, a train conductor spotted them and called for help.

When rescuers arrived, they found the woman hanging onto her dog and a tree. She was pretty cut up from holding on for so long, not to mention being sunburned and exhausted.

Rescuers said the two are expected to make a full recovery after the incident.

Copyright 2022 Yuma County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two suspects killed during attempted robbery at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting on east side
Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend in Alton, police say
Monsoon 2022
WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022

Latest News

Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens, younger kids
FILE - Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on...
Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl