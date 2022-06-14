Advertise
WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022

KOLD's First Alert Weather team breaks down what to expect this season with Monsoon 2022: Fact Or Fiction?
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona.

The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal.

For more on the monsoon forecast, please watch our video above.

Below are just a few of the topics covered in our special report:

  • What exactly is a monsoon
  • Arizona’s water woes
  • Flooding safety
  • Indoor and outdoor lightning safety
  • Creeper crawlers that come out during monsoon
  • Monsoon forecast for 2022

