WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona.
The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal.
For more on the monsoon forecast, please watch our video above.
Below are just a few of the topics covered in our special report:
- What exactly is a monsoon
- Arizona’s water woes
- Flooding safety
- Indoor and outdoor lightning safety
- Creeper crawlers that come out during monsoon
- Monsoon forecast for 2022
