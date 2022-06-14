WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona.

The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal.

For more on the monsoon forecast, please watch our video above.

Below are just a few of the topics covered in our special report:

What exactly is a monsoon

Arizona’s water woes

Flooding safety

Indoor and outdoor lightning safety

Creeper crawlers that come out during monsoon

Monsoon forecast for 2022

