‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - David Koechner, who appeared in the “Anchorman” movies and the popular TV show “The Office,” was arrested on June 4 for operating a vehicle while impaired after leaving CVG, according to a court document sent by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bodycam video from that night shows a deputy explaining to the trooper that he pulled over a vehicle for lane violations. The deputy tells the trooper the driver said he was heading to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia.

The trooper then walks up to the driverside window of the vehicle and begins talking with the man.

It didn’t take the trooper long to ask the driver what his last name is. The man said, “Koechner,” to which the trooper replies, “I know who you are.”

Perhaps Koechner’s most famous role is sportscaster Champ Kind in the “Anchorman” franchise. He also had a role in “The Office” as Todd Packer.

The actor tells the deputy he was coming from CVG and only had one beer before driving.

Koechner is seen in the video released by OSP going through several field sobriety attests. The California native tells the trooper this is his second operating a motor vehicle while impaired charge in the past six months.

Koechner could face a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months if he is found guilty, under Ohio law. Someone who is convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired also faces a fine of up to $1,000 and undergoes 500 hours of community service and go through a drivers’ intervention program.

