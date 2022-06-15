Buckeye officer helps woman find $100 bill on the side of the road; she needed the money to pay bills

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the Buckeye men in blue stopped to offer a helping hand to a woman on the side of the road while on patrol recently.

Buckeye PD says that on Sunday, May 1, Officer Stephen Farmer spotted a woman looking for something that looked “really important” near 231st Avenue and State Route 85. He learned that the woman was looking for a $100 bill that blew out of her car window. She said she needed the money to pay some bills, and what happened next was nothing short of extraordinary. As Officer Farmer kept looking, he found crumpled-up cash lying on the grass along the side of the road. It was the $100 bill.

“Oh my god, I don’t know what I’d do without you,” said the unidentified woman. “Oh man, thank you very much. Now I can pay for my electric, and I don’t have to worry about it getting shut off.”

