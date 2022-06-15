Cell phone waiting lot at Tucson airport to close because of roadwork

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport Authority said the cell phone waiting lot will be closed on Wednesday, June 15, because of roadwork near Tucson International Airport.

A temporary lot near the corner of Plumer Avenue and Elvira Road will be available during this closure.

The construction project on Airport Drive between Plumer Avenue and the lanes that approach both levels of the TUS terminal is scheduled to last through June 30.

Signage will be placed in high-visibility areas along Tucson Boulevard, Plumer Avenue, Elvira Road, and Corona Road to assist drivers with the detour.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.