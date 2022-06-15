Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Grant Road, Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of East Sahuaro Street on Wednesday, June 15.

MATERIALS FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a large materials fire in the 100 block of E. Sahuaro - this property is on the corner of Grant and 7th. A second alarm has been called. Avoid the area #TFD pic.twitter.com/vWC690FNg8 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 15, 2022

According to a TFD tweet, a second alarm has been called for the materials fire near East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.