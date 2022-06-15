Advertise
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Grant Road, Stone Avenue

Tucson Fire Department firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire in the 100 block of East Sahuaro...
Tucson Fire Department firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire in the 100 block of East Sahuaro Street on Wednesday, June 15.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of East Sahuaro Street on Wednesday, June 15.

According to a TFD tweet, a second alarm has been called for the materials fire near East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as facts become available.

