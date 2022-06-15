Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First heat, then storms

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another round of excessive heat is on the way tomorrow as Tucson makes another run at 110 degrees. Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect from 10 am to 8 pm Thursday. Relief is on the way this weekend as we see a push of monsoon moisture into southern Arizona. Isolated showers and storms possible east of Tucson tomorrow. Moisture pushes farther west by Saturday, which looks like our best chance for widespread showers and storms. Brief heavy rain, strong winds, blowing dust and lightning are the main threats. Stay tuned to your forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs neat 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 102F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 104F.

