FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quiet first day of Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today kicks off Monsoon, which runs from June 15th through September 30th. We are looking to stay dry today, with decreased dew points and sunny skies. Highs will top out in the triple digits again today, but winds will be lighter.

A First Alert Action Day is in effect Thursday due to an Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM. If the forecast holds, Tucson will experience its hottest day of the year so far.

Moisture begins streaming back into the region beginning Thursday, with Saturday bringing us our best chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Keep an eye on the forecast and radar this weekend. Happy Monsoon!

WEDNESDAY: Monsoon begins! Sunny skies with a high near 105°.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.