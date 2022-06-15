FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures heating up with a weekend of relief in sight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another day of gusty southwest winds that are impacting some of the wild fires in our region. Less wind expected Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures heating up next couple of days with Thursday rather hot where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Fingers crossed for rain predicted Friday through early next week.

Tonight: Widespread haze before 11pm. Clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 110. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: 20% chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Father’s Day: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103.

