Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

House GOP floats school funding revamp, voucher expansion

FILE - The Arizona House of Representatives gather during a legislative session. (AP Photo/Matt...
FILE - The Arizona House of Representatives gather during a legislative session. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican leaders of the Arizona House have introduced legislation that would add about $200 million in new yearly funding for K-12 schools and create a universal private school voucher system. But the proposal introduced Tuesday by GOP Majority Leader Ben Toma does not satisfy Republican Rep. Michelle Udall.

She has refused to support a school voucher expansion without major new testing requirements or a massive increase in overall school funding. The funding bill also contains a clause that says if voucher expansion is referred to the ballot as opponents did five years ago, schools do not get the new money.

Republicans need unanimous support from their caucus since no Democrats back vouchers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Authorities investigating fatal double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Court documents have revealed more details of what might have sparked the Pipeline Fire near...
Man who allegedly started Pipeline Fire burned toilet paper, claims he didn’t see ‘no campfires’ signs
A man died in a crash in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, late on...
Man dies in rollover near Silverlake Road, I-10

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
FILE- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
This May 2022 handout photo released by Operation Underground Railroad shows Hidu, an...
Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico
The Contreras Fire burning south of Kitt Peak in the Baboquivari Mountains started on...
UPDATE: Kitt Peak, Elkhorn Ranch in SET status; Contreras Fire grows to 2,750 acres