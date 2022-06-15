Jan 6 Committee impacts claims of fraud in Arizona voter laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 100 voter bills were introduced into the Arizona legislature in 2022 following the election loss of former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Arizona GOP was one of the most prolific in the country in introducing bills to combat what it called “voter fraud.”

Except as the January 6th Select Committee hearings in Washington have shown, the charges of massive fraud by the ex-President were baseless and groundless.

“I told him that the stuff that his people were shoveling out to the public were, was bullsh**,” said Trumps former Attorney General Bill Barr. “I mean, that the claims of fraud were bullsh**.”

Still, Arizona voters will live with the results of the voter bills passed by GOP lawmakers and signed by Governor Doug Ducey.

“When you watch the January 6th committee hearings and you see the role Arizona played, it is quite concerning,” said House member Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from District 27. “We know they had the attempt to steal the election, Arizona was ground zero and will be again.”

Even though some of the more egregious bills were defeated, such as banning mail in and early voting, there’s still a chance they could resurface before the legislative session ends.

“We are still in session so you have them in various positions,” said Rebecca Rios, the Senate Minority Leader, also a Democrat from District 27. She says some have passed one chamber and awaiting vote in another chamber “so as they say here in the legislature nothing is dead until we sine die.”

Sine die is when the legislature adjourns but bills have passed in the dead of night just before everyone goes home.

Even though it’s unsure how the 11 bills which finally passed will affect voting in the 2022 primaries and general elections, some damage has been done to the process according to Rios.

“I think this has done long term damage and it’s going to take us years to build up confidence again,” Rios said. “Unfortunately, the seeds of doubt have been planted and we’re going to have to raise people’s confidence again over time.”

That may take a while since Bolding feels nothing is safe until the lights are turned off and the doors locked.

“While we have been vigilant throughout the session in stopping a lot of legislation, I still think there is a pathway for some of these really aggressive, out of touch voter bills to still come through,” he said.

The lawmakers are still working on a budget which needs to be completed and passed by June 30, the end of the state’s fiscal year.

Pima County has compiled a list of voter laws and which ones will affect Pima County. That list can be found here .

What impact, if any, on the process won’t be known until the Aug. 2 primaries and the November general elections.

