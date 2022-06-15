Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against two Midas locations in Tucson after they reportedly charged customers for unnecessary services, some if which were not performed.

State prosecutors say they launched an undercover investigation into the locations at 6740 East Tanque Verde Road and 333 West Valencia Road, both of which are owned by Christopher Conforti and Nicholas Conforti.

In June 2020 and October 2020, AGO agents brought vehicles in for repair at both locations.

At the Tanque Verde location, the assistant manager allegedly told the agent the car’s serpentine belt needed to be replaced, but the belt was not replaced. The assistant manager also allegedly claimed the the vehicle’s air conditioning system need its refrigerant , but employees didn’t fix that either.

At the Valencia Road, a manager reportedly lied to an agent, claiming the fuel line was cracked and the spark plugs were “all burnt up.” The agent was reportedly charged, for the spark plug replacement, a three-part fuel system service kit and throttle bottle service, which included adding a fuel additive into the tank.

However, prosecutors said, testing of the vehicle revealed no presence of the fuel additive and an undercover video showed the throttle body service hasn’t been done. The manager also allegedly said the vehicle drove “great” during a test drive that hadn’t been completed.

The lawsuit, filed in the Maricopa County Superior Court, seeks up to $10,000 in civil penalties for each violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, consumer restitution, injunctive relief and attorney’s fees and costs.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of consumer fraud is asked to contact state prosecutors here or request a complaint form at the Attorney General’s Office in Tucson a 520-628-6648, in Phoenix at 602-542-5763 or outside those metro areas at 800-352-8431.

