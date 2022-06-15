LIST: Free sandbags available throughout southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon is here and there are several locations to pick up sandbags in southern Arizona.

KOLD will continue to update this list as more locations open. If you know of any in your area, please let us know by emailing desk@kold.com.

Tucson

Sandbags are available until the Operation Splash Program ends in mid-September at the Hi Corbett Field east parking lot, 700 S. Randolph Way.

The self-serve station is to be available 24/7 ahead of the first forecasted storm. Sand and bags are provided, but you need to bring your own shovel.

Marana

Self-serve sandbag filling locations will be activated based on the weather forecast. When severe weather is forecasted, the Town will notify residents and activate those three locations.

Once activated, sandbags can be picked up at the following locations:

Marana Heritage River Park: 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive

Camino de Manana and Tangerine Road, NE corner: 4228 W. Tangerine Road

Silverbell Road and Linda Vista Boulevard, SE corner: 8057 W. Linda Vista Boulevard

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Oro Valley

Town residents can pick up sandbags through the duration of the 2022 monsoon (or while supplies last) at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.

Due to limited supplies, there is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

At Naranja Park, follow the signs to the area known as the “Christmas tree recycling lot,” just north of the archery range.

Sandbags are self-service; the town will provide the bags and sand, but you will need to bring your own shovel and load your own sand.

Anyone who needs assistance can make an appointment with town staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment please contact staff at Stormwater Utility at 520-229-4850 or PW@orovalleyaz.gov .

Pima County (includes Sahuarita and Green Valley)

Pima County is providing sandbags at the following locations:

1313 S. Mission Road at the PCDOT maintenance yard

9787 S. Snyder Road at Snyder and Lason

1854 E. Ina Road at Pima Canyon and Ina

12681 N. Sabino Canyon Parkway at Carter Canyon and Sabino Canyon Parkway

3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive at Golder Ranch Fire Department, Station 370

210 Continental Road, Green Valley FD, Station 153 in Green Valley

Intersection of Country Club Rd and Dawson Road in Sahuarita

