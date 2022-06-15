Advertise
Monopoly Scottsdale coming to stores in 2023

Mr. Monopoly is asking for suggestions for game squares
A Scottsdale Monopoly Board is slated to launch January 2023.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A special Valley of the Sun edition of the classic board game “Monopoly” is coming to stores next year. Top Trumps USA, which makes card games and other classic puzzles, has licensed the name from Hasbro to create “Scottsdale Monopoly.”

“Scottsdale has an incredibly unique identity as ‘The West’s Most Western Town,’” said Katie Hubbard, a representative from Top Trumps USA. “From bustling nightlife to legendary art galleries and everything in between, we are excited to create an accurate portrayal of what the Valley and visitors love about Scottsdale.” With its combination of a booming tourism industry and its historical landmarks, it’s easy to see why the town is being featured.

A customized city version of the beloved game isn’t new for the company. On its website, it has other popular town and tourist destinations including Palm Springs, San Antonio, Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, and the Texas Hill Country. Company officials say submissions for Mr. Monopoly to consider and other questions can be sent to scottsdale@toptrumps.com. Monopoly Scottsdale is expected to debut in January 2023 and should be available at Valley retail stores like CVS and online through Amazon and other retailers.

KOLD Noon Notebook: Former Wildcat hosting camp this weekend
KOLD Noon Notebook: Fair housing resources available
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options for buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Nonprofit getting new location
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options in buying or selling a home
