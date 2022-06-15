Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Phoenix Zoo animals staying cool despite heat, sunny conditions

Indu the elephant is treated to homemade popsicles at the Phoenix Zoo, and regularly gets...
Indu the elephant is treated to homemade popsicles at the Phoenix Zoo, and regularly gets showered with water to help cool off.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix zoo keepers are working hard to help their animals keep cool in this latest wave of record-setting heat.

“A lot of them [animals] will get an ice treat,” said zoo keeper Ryan Tang, while standing next to an elephant named Indu. “We’ll make popsicles for them here at the Phoenix Zoo. Throughout the day, we give Indu a shower.” Tang says Indu is around 57 years old, an age he says is considered “kind of an old lady for an elephant, even.”

Another feature for the animals to beat the heat is in-exhibit shade locations. Keepers tend to keep a closer eye on animals during this time of year, given how high temperatures can climb.

If you’re planning to visit the Phoenix Zoo anytime soon, Tang has advice: “Dress cool. Wear hats, wear sunscreen,” he said. “We got splash pads here, too! If you want to get wet, wear something you can get wet in!”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Authorities investigating fatal double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Court documents have revealed more details of what might have sparked the Pipeline Fire near...
Man who allegedly started Pipeline Fire burned toilet paper, claims he didn’t see ‘no campfires’ signs
A man died in a crash in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, late on...
Man dies in rollover near Silverlake Road, I-10

Latest News

KOLD Noon Notebook: Former Wildcat hosting camp this weekend
KOLD Noon Notebook: Former Wildcat hosting camp this weekend
KOLD Noon Notebook: Fair housing resources available
KOLD Noon Notebook: Fair housing resources available
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options for buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options for buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Nonprofit getting new location
KOLD Noon Notebook: Nonprofit getting new location
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options in buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options in buying or selling a home