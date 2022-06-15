Road crews busy with last-minute preparations on first day of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 has officially begun, and road crews have been preparing for weeks to keep southern Arizona safe when a storm hits.

Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility Public Information Officer Erica Frazelle said crews placed more than 500 barricades at 150 different crossings around the city last week.

She said Pima County crews have cleared washes of debris in preparation of heavy storm runoff.

With rain expected in the coming weeks, Frazelle said it’s important drivers don’t go around barricades if a road is closed.

“Those barricades are there for a reason. So if you see a barricade placed in front of a wash, even if you don’t see a ton of water, turn around and find another route,” Frazelle said.

It’s illegal to drive on a roadway blocked by a barricade. You might not even see water blocking the road but crews say they still need to get out there and clear sand and debris. Not only could you pay hefty fines, you’re also putting your life and the lives of people called to save you in danger.

“Starting this week through September, our crews are on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week, monitoring all of the dip crossings, washes and the storms,” Frazelle said. “They will be driving, monitoring, watching so they can quickly get out to those barricades and move them over.”

Something you can do right now while we’re still dry is scope out a different route so you know more than one way to get to where you need to go.

When storms do happen, make sure you’re stocked up on sandbags to protect your property.

Crews will be giving out sandbags at the east parking lot of High Corbett Field.

Bags and sand are provided, but bring you own shovel.

