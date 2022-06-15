Southern Arizona’s largest school district plans to hire more school safety officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday night, Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) governing board members met to discuss ways to better protect staff and students. It comes three weeks after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and 2 teachers.

The Duffy Community Center on 5th Street and Magnolia Avenue was full of passionate people, concerned about the state of school safety. However, they had different ideas about what should be done at a district level.

“This is not a security guard initiative,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo at the meeting. “This is not getting involved in whether or not ‘good guys with guns’ are going to be able address some of the horrific violence we have seen across the country, particularly in schools. This is an investment in training and professional development, and having somebody inside the school who can teach emergency response.”

According to Trujillo, TUSD is the only district in the state with a school safety department. It’s made up of 34 staff members and 45,806 crossing guards.

The department serves more than 40,000 students in nearly 90 schools.

During the meeting, Trujillo asked the board to hire eight new staff members at an annual cost of about $400,000. They include:

A school safety lieutenant to conduct advanced training, monitor safety staffing levels at schools and allocate resources accordingly.

Two dispatchers to monitor phone calls and radio traffic during emergencies.

Five school safety supervisors to conduct safety seminars for staff, students and the general public. They will also provide on-site training to school monitors.

“I do think it’s important to look at our campuses and see if we have the appropriate staffing for the number of students,” said TUSD Board President Adelita Grijalva. “But having armed people on our campuses is not something that I am going to support.”

Grijalva thinks the focus should really be on infrastructure.

“Our fences were designed to keep in kickballs and little [students], not to keep people out,” she said. “Now, we are looking at having to retrofit some of our fences.”

One teacher wants bars on school windows. Scott Thompson has been teaching at Gridley Middle School for 25 years. He says more physical barriers would give him peace of mind.

“I was happy with the Superintendent’s report; how they are addressing and making improvements to school safety,” Thompson said.

Thompson would also like School Resource Officers (SROs) to visit more often.

“Anything extra is always a positive thing,” he said.

TUSD’s emergency response protocols aren’t just for school shootings. They cover all threats, from natural disasters to student fights.

While Grijalva agrees improvements can be made, she says there is only so much the district can do.

“This is a problem in the United States,” said Grijalva. “It’s not a problem anywhere else ... because if it ever did happen anywhere else, laws are passed immediately.”

All board members said they don’t want guns in schools. However, Sadie Shaw said it’s the only effective way to stop an active shooter.

The additional positions passed in a 3-2 vote.

