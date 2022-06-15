Advertise
Sunnyside USD appoints new superintendent

Jose Gastelum was recently voted in as Sunnyside's new superintendent.
Jose Gastelum was recently voted in as Sunnyside's new superintendent.(Sunnyside USD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sunnyside school board voted unanimously to hire a new superintendent for the upcoming academic year.

School officials appointed Jose Gastelum, who will replace Steve Holmes, who has taken a position with Pima county after serving as superintendent for seven years.

“Jose brings extensive experience in teaching, leadership, development and is a well-respected administrator. He has deep roots in the community, he has demonstrated his commitment to student success and his core values align with out district’s vision and mission,” SUSD Board President Consuelo Hernandez was quoted as saying in a news release.

Gastelum has been with the district since 1997, starting his career as a Spanish teacher. Most recently, he served as Sunnyside’s Chief Student Services Officer. He has also worked as a principal, assistant principal and director of secondary schools.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona and earned his Master’s in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University.

As a product of Sunnyside schools, Gastelum said, the community is close to his heart.

“We have wonderful parents, dedicated teachers and support staff, and amazingly talented students,” he was quoted as saying. “I look forward to ensuring the continuity of the great work being done in our district as I transition into the new role.”

