Tucson firefighters battle blaze at south side duplex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters have gotten a fire under control after it started at a building on Tuesday afternoon, June 14.

Crews said the fire started in a side of the duplex in the 1100 block of East Kentucky Street that was abandoned and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters worked to ensure the fire did not move into the occupied unit.

Fire cause investigators remained at the scene at 6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

