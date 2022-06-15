UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal double shooting that happened at a home near East Old Vail and South County Club on Sunday, June 12.

The PCSD said Miguel Rodriguez, 32, and Santiago Trevizo-Armenta, 46, were found dead in the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane around 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to go to www.88crime.org or call 88-CRIME or 911.

Sunday’s shooting added to an already violent and deadly weekend in the Tucson area. Five people were fatally shot and two people were killed in vehicle crashes.

