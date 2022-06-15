Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

Five people killed in shootings in the Tucson area over weekend
(WGCL)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal double shooting that happened at a home near East Old Vail and South County Club on Sunday, June 12.

The PCSD said Miguel Rodriguez, 32, and Santiago Trevizo-Armenta, 46, were found dead in the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane around 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to go to www.88crime.org or call 88-CRIME or 911.

Sunday’s shooting added to an already violent and deadly weekend in the Tucson area. Five people were fatally shot and two people were killed in vehicle crashes.

KOLD has already reported on the following:

On Saturday

On Sunday

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Court documents have revealed more details of what might have sparked the Pipeline Fire near...
Man who allegedly started Pipeline Fire burned toilet paper, claims he didn’t see ‘no campfires’ signs
A man died in a crash in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10, late on...
Man dies in rollover near Silverlake Road, I-10

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field