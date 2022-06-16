ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning in effect Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, June 16, because of excessive heat in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for much of southern Arizona for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tucson’s high is forecast to be 110° on Thursday.

Areas affected by the heat warning include Tucson, Marana, Vail, Nogales, Green Valley, Mammoth, Oracle, Sierra Vista, Benson, Clifton, Safford, Ajo, Sells, Picacho Peak State Park and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures between 103 and 113 are possible.

High heat risk significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Thursday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE , and the Android version is available HERE .

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Excessive heat warning in effect.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 100°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 102°.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 104°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.