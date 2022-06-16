Advertise
ACTION DAY: Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds Thursday

Due to an influx of moisture, there is a chance for afternoon and evening storms each day this week.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:13 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, June 23, because of a chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Any storms that fire could bring the threat of gusty winds, blowing dust, localized heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Due to an influx of moisture, there is a chance for afternoon and evening storms each day this week.

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Thursday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

  • THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 50% chance for storms. High 103°.
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 101°.
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 100°.
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% chance for storms. High 97°.
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 97°.

