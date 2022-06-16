County critical incident team talks active shooter response going forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With mass shootings on the rise across the country, Southern Arizona law enforcement is on high alert. Now, the newly formed Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is working on prevention training and communication.

The team was formed earlier this year and is made up of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and local police departments.

According to Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar, parents could start having those conversations with their kids right now. He urged parents to monitor their kids closely over the summer break.

Kasmar encourages families to have open conversations at home, so if children do hear of a threat, they feel comfortable telling someone.

“Focus on how they are engaging their kids. Pay attention this summer to what they are doing on their cell phones and what they are doing on their gaming systems,” he said.

It’s all part of the main focus of Pima County officials honing in on their active shooter response, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “We’ve got to start somewhere. We collectively said we’ve got to start with the little guys,” Nanos said during the press conference.

Nanos added that it’s important that law enforcement work with schools to make everyone knows what steps to take to ensure the campus is a safe.

“What do you do when you’re addressing somebody with a gunshot wound? What do you do? How do you apply a tourniquet? How do you get a gauze and push that in to someone’s bullet hole to save lives?” he said.

Alli Benjamin with Marana Unified School District touched on school safety in the district. She said even though it’s summer break, preparations are already underway for next school year.

“All of our schools are having either Pima County or Marana Police do a walkthrough threat assessment and identify areas that are going well or could be improved,” she said.

Sheriff Nanos added that once they have school guidance rolled out, that’s when it will be more widely used in places like grocery stores and movie theaters that way all places in Southern Arizona feel like a safe place to be.

