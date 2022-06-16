Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big pattern change brings chance for storms and cooler temperatures

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We saw the hottest temperature of the year today in Tucson with our high of 111 degrees. As monsoonal moisture streams in Friday through the weekend, our storm chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. Saturday’s storm coverage will be dependent on how much cloud over lingers from Friday night. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and lightning remain threats. Keep an eye on the radar and forecast throughout the rest of the week!

TONIGHT: Widespread haze with partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Chance for isolated storms during the afternoon and evening, especially east.

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs near 100F.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
The Contreras Fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains started on Saturday, June 11.
UPDATE: Contreras Fire explodes to nearly 11,500 acres; Kitt Peak evacuated
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

Latest News

The Contreras Fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains started on Saturday, June 11.
UPDATE: Contreras Fire explodes to nearly 11,500 acres; Kitt Peak evacuated
More firefighters and resources are expected to come battle the flames.
Gov. Ducey declares state of emergency as Pipeline Fire burns near Flagstaff
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas in scorching heat, park officials say
Thursday, June 16th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM Thursday