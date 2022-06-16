FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big pattern change brings chance for storms and cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We saw the hottest temperature of the year today in Tucson with our high of 111 degrees. As monsoonal moisture streams in Friday through the weekend, our storm chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. Saturday’s storm coverage will be dependent on how much cloud over lingers from Friday night. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and lightning remain threats. Keep an eye on the radar and forecast throughout the rest of the week!

TONIGHT: Widespread haze with partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Chance for isolated storms during the afternoon and evening, especially east.

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs near 100F.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.