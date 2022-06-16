FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday is a First Alert Action Day as Tucson makes a run at 110°. With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect, please take precautions if you plan to spend any time outdoors after 10 AM. A stray storm is possible near the New Mexico border this afternoon/evening, though the very dry air in place should keep coverage limited.

As monsoonal moisture streams in Friday through the weekend, our storm chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. Saturday will bring the best coverage of storms and give Tucson the greatest chance at picking up rainfall – for the first time since late March. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and lightning remain threats. Keep an eye on the radar and forecast throughout the rest of the week!

TODAY: Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM. Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Chance for isolated storms during the afternoon and evening, especially east.

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

