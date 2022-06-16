Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday is a First Alert Action Day as Tucson makes a run at 110°. With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect, please take precautions if you plan to spend any time outdoors after 10 AM. A stray storm is possible near the New Mexico border this afternoon/evening, though the very dry air in place should keep coverage limited.

As monsoonal moisture streams in Friday through the weekend, our storm chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. Saturday will bring the best coverage of storms and give Tucson the greatest chance at picking up rainfall – for the first time since late March. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and lightning remain threats. Keep an eye on the radar and forecast throughout the rest of the week!

TODAY: Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM. Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Chance for isolated storms during the afternoon and evening, especially east.

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Contreras Fire burning south of Kitt Peak in the Baboquivari Mountains started on...
UPDATE: Kitt Peak in GO status; Contreras Fire grows to nearly 7,000 acres
A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

Latest News

Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning in effect Thursday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First heat, then storms
KOLD 10 pm forecast
KOLD News 10 pm forecast
Gospel Rescue Mission looks to fill vacant job positions
Gospel Rescue Mission looks to fill vacant job positions