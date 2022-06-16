Advertise
Gospel Rescue Mission looks to fill vacant job positions

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the temperatures increase so does the need for workers. Gospel Rescue Mission is in desperate need to fill vacant positions to help people in need.

They held a job fair Wednesday, but the need continues. Part time and full-time jobs are available. Experience is needed for some, but a special type of skill is required.

“We need people with a heart of service, there is no question about that. If you don’t have compassion for folks who find themselves in need, then this is not the place for you,” said Gospel Rescue Mission CEO Lisa Chastain.

It was the place for dozens of people who came out to Gospel Rescue Mission’s job fair. They have many jobs available and hope to fill them as soon as possible.

“We have operational positions available like security and IT and kitchen jobs. We also have programming jobs which assists the guests with services they need,” said Chastain.

GRM sees a huge influx during the summer months due to hot temperatures and monsoon storms. A lot of homeless people set up camp inside washes. When the rain comes, their homes get washed away.

But Chastain said, less staff means fewer people to help.

“We have about 100 beds available, so we have plenty of space. But we need the staff to make sure they are served well,” she said.

Experience or not, Chastain said it is the heart that really counts.

“We want everyone to have a respect and a compassion for the population we serve,” she said.

Roger Aguilar said he has that heart to serve.

“I applied for outreach and event coordinator here at the GRM,” he said.

Even though, Aguilar said, his work experience is in construction and sales

“What they are doing for the community. Helping the less fortunate. Providing them with programs they need to get back on their feet really solidified it for me,” he explained.

If you would like to apply for one of the positions available, click here.

