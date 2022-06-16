Gov. Ducey declares State of Emergency as Pipeline Fire continues to burn near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Doug Ducey has declared a State of Emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff. The fire has burned over 24,800 acres by Thursday.

The declaration allows Coconino County to spend emergency funding from all sources, as well as request help from the state. Ducey’s declaration offers even more disaster assistance through operational efforts, financial support to the community, and more. The ongoing dryness, wind, and heat have made the firefighters’ jobs increasingly difficult. So far, more than 740 fire crews have been deployed into the area, alongside hotshot crews, fire engines, helicopters, and more. The Pipeline Fire is still active near Sunset Crater and along the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which was sparked in April this year.

The Haywire Fire, burning 8 miles northeast of Flagstaff and sparked on Monday, continues to burn as well. The Haywire Fire’s latest acreage burned was 1,600 acres in size. A U.S. Forest Service Type 2 Incident Management Team is currently on-site for both fires, and a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Gov. Ducey. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from this fire. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”

The Red Cross shelter remains open at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff, and shelters for pets and livestock for those under evacuation order are as follows:

Household animal shelter: Coconino Humane Association: 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Please check in with staff upon arrival.

Livestock shelter: Fort Tuthill County Stables. When you arrive, please leave your animals in your vehicle or trailer. Check-in with staff to complete the animal intake process. The stables are self-service. Owners are responsible for all services related to livestock, including feeding and watering. Please bring water troughs and feed if able and bring cages for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill.

The Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will temporarily close certain areas starting Friday because of the fire danger. All other parts of the forests are under Stage 2 fire restrictions. For Kaibab, the areas of Bill Williams Mountain will be closed Friday starting at 8 a.m. For Coconino, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will be closed starting Saturday at 8 a.m. For a full list of closures in Coconino, click here. For a full list of closures in Kaibab, click here.

All public access will be closed on all National Forest lands, roads, and trails in the closed areas. Those who live in these areas of the forests will be able to access their property via a Forest Service Road but may not go on any other lands. Officials say that all closures will be in effect until conditions improve.

