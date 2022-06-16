Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Lifeguard shortage getting some relief after pay boost

City boosts pay for lifeguards to keep pools open
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pools in the city of Tucson are staying afloat for now, following an increase in pay for lifeguards.

The city was only able to open fewer than half of its 20 pools this summer, because of a lifeguard shortage.

Billy Sassi, Parks and Recreation aquatics manager, said dozens of people have recently applied following those pay bumps.

Pay started at $12.15 an hour, was then raised to $15 an hour and is now $16.75.

“It was great, our director really pushed for it and mayor and counsel and city manager were behind it,” Sassi said. “That makes a difference when everyone is behind you and everyone is wanting the same thing. That’s what we want, to have more pools open safely, for more people during the summer.”

Sassi said only 82 lifeguards had gone through screenings at the beginning of the summer. The latest numbers show more than 140 people have now completed screenings.

The goal is to increase staffing at the eight pools that are open, then think about reopening pools that had to be closed.

“We don’t want to haphazardly open a pool just to open it,” Sassi said. “We want to be safe.”

Sassi said the good news is that certification lasts two years, so Tucson Parks and Recreation expects most of the new staff to return next summer.

He said the last time all 20 pools were open was in 2019.

In order to open more pools, the city will need to hire even more lifeguards.

If you’re interested we have all of the requirements here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Contreras Fire burning south of Kitt Peak in the Baboquivari Mountains started on...
UPDATE: Kitt Peak in GO status; Contreras Fire grows to nearly 7,000 acres
A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Gospel Rescue Mission looks to fill vacant job positions
Gospel Rescue Mission looks to fill vacant job positions
Each year, free sandbags are made available at locations across southern Arizona.
LIST: Free sandbags available throughout southern Arizona
Monsoon 2022
WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022