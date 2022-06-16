Advertise
Marana USD hosting job fair

Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local businesses to recruit employees.(WAVE 3 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District is hoping to hire new employees through a job fair set for July 16.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mountain View High School Library, located at 3901 West Linda Vista Boulevard.

Attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling 520-616-6318.

School officials are hoping to fill several positions, including:

  • Certified and substitute teachers
  • Special education teachers
  • Instructional and support staff
  • Childcare and preschool aides and supervisors
  • Counselors
  • Facilities maintenance positions
  • Secretarial and clerical positions
  • Bus drivers and attendants

Applicants can being in resumes and get an interview on-site. Benefits include paid time off, medical insurance, short-term disability and stipends available for hard-to-fill positions and hard-to-staff schools.

