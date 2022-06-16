Marana USD hosting job fair
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District is hoping to hire new employees through a job fair set for July 16.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mountain View High School Library, located at 3901 West Linda Vista Boulevard.
Attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling 520-616-6318.
School officials are hoping to fill several positions, including:
- Certified and substitute teachers
- Special education teachers
- Instructional and support staff
- Childcare and preschool aides and supervisors
- Counselors
- Facilities maintenance positions
- Secretarial and clerical positions
- Bus drivers and attendants
Applicants can being in resumes and get an interview on-site. Benefits include paid time off, medical insurance, short-term disability and stipends available for hard-to-fill positions and hard-to-staff schools.
