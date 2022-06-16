Marana USD hosting job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District is hoping to hire new employees through a job fair set for July 16.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mountain View High School Library, located at 3901 West Linda Vista Boulevard.

Attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling 520-616-6318.

School officials are hoping to fill several positions, including:

Certified and substitute teachers

Special education teachers

Instructional and support staff

Childcare and preschool aides and supervisors

Counselors

Facilities maintenance positions

Secretarial and clerical positions

Bus drivers and attendants

Applicants can being in resumes and get an interview on-site. Benefits include paid time off, medical insurance, short-term disability and stipends available for hard-to-fill positions and hard-to-staff schools.

