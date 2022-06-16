Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after police had to shut down the east-side I-10 Frontage Road between Marana and Missile Base roads on Thursday, June 16.

Marana police said the Pima County EOD unit responded and the “suspicious backpack was made safe.”

KOLD News 13 has reached out for clarification and additional information.

The Frontage Road has reopened, police said.

