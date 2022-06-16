Advertise
Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a...
The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a man with a suspicious backpack on Thursday, June 16.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after police had to shut down the east-side I-10 Frontage Road between Marana and Missile Base roads on Thursday, June 16.

Marana police said the Pima County EOD unit responded and the “suspicious backpack was made safe.”

KOLD News 13 has reached out for clarification and additional information.

The Frontage Road has reopened, police said.

