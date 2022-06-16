Raspberry Fire starts in southern Arizona wilderness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are responding to a fire that broke out shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 14.

The Coronado Forest is working to put out the Rapsberry Fire in the Chiricahua Wilderness. The fire was fueled by short grass, brush and timber.

The fire was caused by lightning and spanned 500 acres by Wednesday evening.

