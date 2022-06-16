Sen. Kyrsten Sinema talks gun legislation with KOLD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an exclusive interview with KOLD News 13, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she’s confident the gun legislation she’s helping create will pass and save lives once it’s in place.

“We feel good about the progress we’re making”, she said.

The Senator spoke out about the need to look at gun legislation not long after the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex. She says within hours, a bi-partisan group of four senators got to work. The goal is not only to pass something effective, but also strike a balance between guns and second Amendment rights, she says.

“For me it’s never been one or the other, it’s been about taking a holistic approach to see what actions we can reasonably take,” she says.

The proposal includes, among other things, more checks for buyers under 21, Red Flag law provisions, and also more money for mental health programs. Universal background checks and a higher minimum age to buy certain guns is not included.

“For too long no progress has been made on the tragedy of mass shooting because of the political pressures that exist on both sides of the political spectrum,” said Sinema.

The text is being drafted and some details are still being worked out. Some in the group say there are concerns with the Red Flag provisions, and also with language which will close a loophole. Both sides say they know the clock is ticking. The hope is to have a vote next week. Sinema says she is confident.

“We will get those questions resolved, we will get the language published and we’re going to pass this legislation,” she said. “I predict we’re going to have well over 60 votes when we pass this bill in the United States Senate.”

