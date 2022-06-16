TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is asking costumers to avoid using too much energy during certain times of the afternoon ahead of the high temperatures this weekend.

TEP is asking customers to reduce energy usage between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer months. Though, TEP says, the company is prepared for the heat, extreme weather could increase energy costs and cause power outages.

Customers are urged to avoid using large appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees, use a ceiling fan, plan meals ahead of time and program pool pumps to run at morning or midday.

For more information about conserving power, click here .

