Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times

TEP
TEP(TEP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is asking costumers to avoid using too much energy during certain times of the afternoon ahead of the high temperatures this weekend.

TEP is asking customers to reduce energy usage between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer months. Though, TEP says, the company is prepared for the heat, extreme weather could increase energy costs and cause power outages.

Customers are urged to avoid using large appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees, use a ceiling fan, plan meals ahead of time and program pool pumps to run at morning or midday.

For more information about conserving power, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The Contreras Fire burning south of Kitt Peak in the Baboquivari Mountains started on...
UPDATE: Kitt Peak, Elkhorn Ranch in SET status; Contreras Fire grows to 5,754 acres
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Court documents have revealed more details of what might have sparked the Pipeline Fire near...
Man who allegedly started Pipeline Fire burned toilet paper, claims he didn’t see ‘no campfires’ signs

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
Jose Gastelum was recently voted in as Sunnyside's new superintendent.
Sunnyside USD appoints new superintendent
A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified