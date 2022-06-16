UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches Kitt Peak observatories; Pan Tak evacuated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains has reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory and officials have evacuated a small community north of the mountain on Friday, June 17.

The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National Observatory on Friday morning, June 17. (Kitt Peak National Observatory)

The estimate of the fire’s size has not been updated and remains at about 11,500 acres with no containment. A spokesman for the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team said that number is expected to increase with Friday’s mapping.

Clark McCreedy, EAIMT public information officer, said the community of Pan Tak was evacuated at about 4 a.m. Friday, shortly after the fire moved through the observatories on Kitt Peak. The fire has not reached Pan Tak.

McCreedy said there was not yet any information about possible damage to the observatories, but crews would return Friday and be able to make an assessment.

INSANE FOOTAGE - On the Contreras Fire in Arizona. A massive dust devil in the background of a tanker drop. Last reported at 6,700 acres the fire is on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. Multiple Hotshot crews are working the fire #contrerasfire #arizona #azwx #wildfire #fire pic.twitter.com/coDJ9UF8Gj — TheHotshotWakeUp (@HotshotWake) June 16, 2022

The Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team has assumed command of the firefighting effort.

Kitt Peak remains in GO status and Elkhorn Ranch remains under SET status, meaning there is significant danger in the area and residents should be alert and consider voluntarily relocating.

Additionally, the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory, State Route 386, remains closed.

The lightning-caused Contreras Fire began north of Baboquivari Peak on the Tohono O’odham Nation on Saturday, June 11.

High winds, low relative humidity and extremely rough terrain continue to challenge firefighting efforts. The fire is fueled by drought-stressed vegetation.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Tucson.

Firefighters remain focused on protecting the Elkhorn Ranch, the observatory and communication tower sites in the area. The fire is a quarter-mile from the ranch.

More than 300 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

