UPDATE: Kitt Peak in GO status; Contreras Fire grows to nearly 7,000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains has grown to 6,662 acres and remains uncontained on Wednesday, June 15.

Kitt Peak is in GO status and Elkhorn Ranch remains under SET status, meaning there is significant danger in the area and residents should be alert and consider voluntarily relocating.

Additionally, there is a closure on State Route 386.

The Contreras Fire began north of the Baboquivari Peak on the Tohono O’odham Nation on Saturday, June 11.

High winds, low relative humidity and extremely rough terrain continue to challenge firefighting efforts. The fire remained active overnight and into Wednesday morning, moving through drought-stressed vegetation toward the north.

Aviation resources have had limited success because of smoke in the area and retardant has had limited success because of extremely dry fuels and high winds. Smoke from the fire is visible from Tucson.

Firefighters remain focused on protecting the Elkhorn Ranch, the Kitt Peak National Observatory and communication tower sites in the area. The fire is approximately four miles from the observatory and a quarter-mile from the ranch.

More than 300 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause, but believe lightning may have been a factor.

