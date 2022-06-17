Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Beat the Peak campaign promotes energy saving

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When the heat’s turned up, the two things we can’t do without are water and electricity So two companies are teaming up this summer with a familiar face to remind us how we can insure they’re here when we need them.

Decades ago, the Beat the Peak campaign was responsible for Tucsonans cutting water use by 30%. Now those behind the campaign hope it can also add electric conservation to its list.

According to TEP, conserving energy between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. could prevent brownouts or blackouts this summer, and it could mean the difference between whether you have air conditioning or not when events happen that are out of TEP’s control.

Customers can save power by avoiding the use of large appliances at those times.

It’s the same for water. Conservation has always been a lifestyle here, but there’s always room for a reminder or two. especially as the thermostat reaches 110 degrees or higher.

Customers are urged to be conscious of the water they use and find ways to avoid excess water usage.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
The Contreras Fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains started on Saturday, June 11.
UPDATE: Contreras Fire explodes to nearly 11,500 acres; Kitt Peak evacuated
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
Beat the Peak campaign promotes energy saving
Beat the Peak campaign promotes energy saving