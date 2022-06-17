Beat the Peak campaign promotes energy saving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When the heat’s turned up, the two things we can’t do without are water and electricity So two companies are teaming up this summer with a familiar face to remind us how we can insure they’re here when we need them.

Decades ago, the Beat the Peak campaign was responsible for Tucsonans cutting water use by 30%. Now those behind the campaign hope it can also add electric conservation to its list.

According to TEP, conserving energy between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. could prevent brownouts or blackouts this summer, and it could mean the difference between whether you have air conditioning or not when events happen that are out of TEP’s control.

Customers can save power by avoiding the use of large appliances at those times.

It’s the same for water. Conservation has always been a lifestyle here, but there’s always room for a reminder or two. especially as the thermostat reaches 110 degrees or higher.

Customers are urged to be conscious of the water they use and find ways to avoid excess water usage.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.