Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s turning into another difficult day for airline travelers in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, as they try to recover from storms that raked the central and eastern parts of the country. That follows more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday.

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the rest of the summer.

There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings. (CNN, WSMV, WCCO, WLWT, WISC, ABBOTT NUTRITION, POOL, NETSHARE)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches Kitt Peak observatories; Pan Tak evacuated
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a...
Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

Latest News

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches Kitt Peak observatories; Pan Tak evacuated
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms