Carondelet, Community Food Bank hosting annual cereal drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet Health Network is hosting its annual cereal drive in an effort to provide breakfast to children who do not have access to food during the summer months.

The drive will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

It will start on Monday, June 20 and run through Monday, June 27. Cereal donations will be collected at St. Joseph’s Hospital , St. Mary’s , and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales . The collection boxes will be in the hospitals’ administration suites.

The cereal drive is an annual summertime initiative to support people who are struggling with hunger in southern Arizona. The summer can be particularly difficult for children who rely on their schools for meals.

One in four children in Arizona is at risk for hunger.

“At Carondelet Health Network, we recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, an executive officer at Carondelet Health Network.

There was a market-wide cereal eating contest on Friday, June 17 to kick off the drive.

Josef Bennet, a charge nurse at St. Joe’s, won the event.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.