Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Carondelet, Community Food Bank hosting annual cereal drive

Josef Bennet, a charge nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, won the cereal eating contest.
Josef Bennet, a charge nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, won the cereal eating contest.(Carondelet Health Network)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet Health Network is hosting its annual cereal drive in an effort to provide breakfast to children who do not have access to food during the summer months.

The drive will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

It will start on Monday, June 20 and run through Monday, June 27. Cereal donations will be collected at St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Mary’s, and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales. The collection boxes will be in the hospitals’ administration suites.

The cereal drive is an annual summertime initiative to support people who are struggling with hunger in southern Arizona. The summer can be particularly difficult for children who rely on their schools for meals.

One in four children in Arizona is at risk for hunger.

“At Carondelet Health Network, we recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, an executive officer at Carondelet Health Network.

There was a market-wide cereal eating contest on Friday, June 17 to kick off the drive.

Josef Bennet, a charge nurse at St. Joe’s, won the event.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches Kitt Peak observatories; Pan Tak evacuated
The east-side I-10 Frontage Road was closed between Marana and Missile Base roads because of a...
Police: Man in custody, suspicious backpack made safe

Latest News

FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FREE TO KILL: Husband accused of executing estranged wife, her teen sons
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he makes a statement to media gathered...
UK gov’t orders Julian Assange’s extradition to US; appeal planned
The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains burned through the Kitt Peak National...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches Kitt Peak observatories; Pan Tak evacuated