WATCH: Here’s why you can’t drop fire retardant material on buildings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several KOLD viewers have questioned why crews haven’t dropped fire retardant or water on buildings in the path of the Contreras Fire , which is burning southwest of Tucson.

Experts say doing that could be risky for wildlife, fire personnel and equipment.

Dropping a retardant, such as gel or foam, or water on a fire is a routine event.

However, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, personnel can be injured by the impact of the material dropped onto the fire. It can also cause surfaces to become slippery and irritate the skin.

CBSLA has an in-depth report

