FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increased storm chances and cooler temperatures this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After reaching 111° Thursday, highs will decrease Friday into the weekend thanks to greater storm chances and cloud cover. Isolated storms are possible as temperatures heat up Friday afternoon, with the greatest chance from Tucson south and eastward into the early overnight hours.

Saturday will bring Southern Arizona its highest amount of monsoonal moisture and therefore greatest coverage of showers and storms this weekend. Gusty outflow winds, lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and blowing dust will all be concerns with any storms that fire. Keep an eye on the radar with the KOLD First Alert Weather App!

Moisture retreats to areas primarily east of Tucson from Father’s Day through mid next week, but isolated afternoon/evening storms stick around.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 105°. Chance for isolated storms from the afternoon into the early overnight hours.

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°. Isolated storm possible east.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103°.

