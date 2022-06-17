Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms for Father’s Day weekend

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After reaching 111° Thursday, highs will decrease into the weekend thanks to greater storm chances and cloud cover. Greatest chance for storms this evening will be from Tucson south and eastward into the early overnight hours.

Saturday will bring Southern Arizona its highest amount of monsoonal moisture and therefore greatest coverage of showers and storms this weekend. Gusty outflow winds, lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and blowing dust will all be concerns with any storms that fire up. Keep an eye on the radar with the KOLD First Alert Weather App!

Moisture retreats to areas primarily east of Tucson from Father’s Day through mid next week, but isolated afternoon/evening storms stick around.

TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°. Isolated storm possible east.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.

