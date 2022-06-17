Advertise
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home

Suspect faced domestic violence charges at time of killings
KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An estranged husband has been charged with murdering his family a year ago.

46-year-old John Edwards James has been sitting in jail on a drug charge, but police added the 3 murder charges yesterday saying they’ve now connected him to the crime.

It was a scene extremely violent and extremely grim inside a home on Toronto Street near Stella and Prudence the night of June 30, 2021.

“The victims were executed. They were shot multiple times,” said Tucson Police Detective Pat Robinson, who’s been on this murder case since day one.

Officers found 44-year Willona White and her two sons shot to death.

“Of course, there was a lot of blood. There was a lot of cartridge cases throughout the house. It was just a lot of violence,” said Robinson.

He believes one victim was possibly asleep.

“The other two, I don’t think they were, but they were in their respective rooms,” he said.

The scene was so grim it jarred the 22-year veteran, who spent eight of those years as a homicide detective.

“I’ve investigated hundreds of crime scenes, homicide scenes, and this is the most horrific scene that I’ve been to out of all that I investigated,” said Robinson.

Robinson had leads, but family members gave him one particular person of interest.

The estranged husband of the victim, John Edwards James, who had a warrant out for his arrest and was a prohibited possessor.

Police arrested him the next day, but on a narcotics violation.

He’s been sitting in jail on that charge with a bond set at $25,000 all the while the department conducted interviews and processed all the evidence from the murder scene.

“All came back to the same person,” said Robinson, “Every step we turned and came back to the same person and we were able to gather enough evidence to make the arrest.”

At the time of the killings James had been out of on a $5,000 bond on charges of domestic violence against his wife in December 2019.

Police arrested him on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct domestic violence, two counts of kidnapping and one count of possessing a deadly weapon (a handgun and shotgun) by a prohibited possessor, all felonies.

Conditions of his release included no weapons, no drugs, no contact with the victim, and to remain in contact with Pretrial Services.

Records show a pretrial status conference and Jury Trial had been scheduled September and November 2021, just a few months before Willona and her two sons were murdered.

Detective Robinson believes he’s found the killer and hopes the wheels of justice turn quickly.

James faces three counts of first degree murder and his bond is set at $1 million.

