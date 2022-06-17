Gourmet Girls Collin’s Summer BLT

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for Collin’s Summer BLT.

Ingredients include:

Two pieces of toasted flat bread

One tablespoon of mayonnaise

Sliced red onion to taste

1/4 cup of diced tomato

1/4 cup of mixed sprouts

1/4 cup of diced cooked bacon

1/4 each of shredded cheddar and mozzarella mixed

Cooking oil spray

In a large skillet, heat the cooking spray and spread the cheese out to make two crisps. When the cheese is crispy and brown, add bacon bits and fold the slices over to make an envelope.

Spread mayonnaise on the bread, top it with onions, tomatoes and sprouts and add the cheese crisp.

