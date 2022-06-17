Advertise
Gourmet Girls Collin’s Summer BLT

Collin's summer BLT
Collin's summer BLT(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for Collin’s Summer BLT.

Ingredients include:

  • Two pieces of toasted flat bread
  • One tablespoon of mayonnaise
  • Sliced red onion to taste
  • 1/4 cup of diced tomato
  • 1/4 cup of mixed sprouts
  • 1/4 cup of diced cooked bacon
  • 1/4 each of shredded cheddar and mozzarella mixed
  • Cooking oil spray

In a large skillet, heat the cooking spray and spread the cheese out to make two crisps. When the cheese is crispy and brown, add bacon bits and fold the slices over to make an envelope.

Spread mayonnaise on the bread, top it with onions, tomatoes and sprouts and add the cheese crisp.

