Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are searching for a suspect after a fire broke out at a Dollar General east of Park Avenue on Thursday, June 16.

Authorities said the suspect ran from the area.

No injuries were reported and officers said shortly after 10 p.m. the fire had been extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
The Contreras Fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains started on Saturday, June 11.
UPDATE: Contreras Fire explodes to nearly 11,500 acres; Kitt Peak evacuated
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Cochise College's Douglas campus beefs up security as border activity increases
KOLD Investigates: Cochise College’s Douglas campus beefs up security as border activity increases
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years