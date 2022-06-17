Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by state prosecutors claims two Midas locations in Tucson falsely told...
Lawsuit alleges fraud at two Midas locations in Tucson
The Contreras Fire burning in the Baboquivari Mountains started on Saturday, June 11.
UPDATE: Contreras Fire explodes to nearly 11,500 acres; Kitt Peak evacuated
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field
TEP
TEP asks customers to conserve power during certain times
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting near Old Vail, Country Club identified

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting