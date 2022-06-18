2 brothers got victims drunk, sexually assaulted them in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two brothers are accused of sexually assaulting young women and girls after getting them drunk from 2005 to 2010 in Phoenix, police said. According to court documents, the attacks involving Jairo Valerio and Isai Valerio started in April of 2005 near 27th Avenue and Pima Street. They were at a party when the brothers escorted the victim to a bedroom after she drank too much. She passed out but woke up with Jairo on top of her and Isai encouraging him to keep going, court documents said. The victim tried to tell a school resource officer about it but was afraid her mom would find out about the drinking. A report was created when Isai started bragging about it, police said. Jairo was 17 years old at the time, while Isai was 14.

On New Year’s Eve in 2005, the pair gave alcohol to a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old and drove them to a park, where the 14-year-old blacked out, police said. The Valerios took them to a home near 25th Avenue and Durango Street where they sexually assaulted both girls, court paperwork said. Jairo was 18 while Isai was 15 during that incident. In July of 2008, 17-year-old Isai forced a 19-year-old victim to drink alcohol and she became drunk, police said. Isai and his 17-year-old cousin carried her to the bedroom where they raped her, detectives said. She tried to fight them off but couldn’t.

Then in March 2010, Isai picked up an 18-year-old woman with his cousins and went to a house party near 91st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. She was forced to drink mixed drinks and was drunk by the time she got to the house. Police said the victim woke up with Isai raping her. The teen found her sister and they ran off. The suspects were driving through the neighborhood looking for the sisters but they hid in a yard until they left.

Police said they got in touch with the 2010 victim last month and arrested Jairo and Isai on Tuesday. During an interview with police, Isai admitted making dumb decisions and drinking between 2005 and 2010 but denied the sexual assaults. Isai was booked into jail on four counts of sexual assault and four counts of kidnapping while Jairo was booked on two counts of sexual assault.

