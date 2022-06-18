Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

3-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Chandler neighborhood

Police say a 3-year-old nearly drowned in a Chandler neighborhood.
Police say a 3-year-old nearly drowned in a Chandler neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say that a child has been rushed to the hospital after a near-drowning in a Chandler neighborhood.

Police say it happened at a home near Frye and Alma School roads around 11 a.m. It’s not clear if the near-drowning happened inside or outside of the house however officers say the boy is three-years-old and was taken in critical condition. There is no further information about what led up to the incident.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire that started in a Tucson Dollar General.
Officers seeking suspect after fire at Tucson store
Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire remains at nearly 18,000 acres with no containment after one week
At least one injured in fight, stabbing outside hair salon in downtown Tucson
FREE TO KILL: Estranged husband accused of executing family in home
FREE TO KILL: Husband accused of executing estranged wife, her teen sons
Isai Valerio, left, and Jairo Valerio, right, were booked into jail on sexual assault and...
2 brothers got victims drunk, sexually assaulted them in Phoenix, police say

Latest News

GRFD battling house fire in Rancho Vistoso neighborhood.
Golder Ranch Fire investigating house fire in Oro Valley
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June 13, 2022, after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
US opens COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5; shots to begin next week
The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a Cessna plane crashed near Buckeye Municipal Airport.
2 dead after small plane crashes near Buckeye Municipal Airport